India to work closely with Asean for regional cooperation: V.K. Singh

New Delhi, Observing that Asean has evolved into a role model for regional cooperation, India on Thursday said it was working closely with it for building regional cooperation.

Addressing the second edition of the international conference on ‘Asean-India Cultural and Civilisational Links’ in Jakarta, Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh said that to mark the 25th anniversary of the Asean-India Dialogue Partnership, a host of events including a Commemorative Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and a Commemorative Summit will be held, an official release here said.

“Asean has evolved into a role model for regional cooperation. Today, it is appreciated for the stability it has brought to the region and its immediate neighbourhood. We look forward to working closely with Asean to weave a mutually beneficial legacy which would be cherished by future generations,” Singh added.

Other than Commemorative Summit and Commemorative Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Singh said a Youth Summit and a host of other events including Asean-India Cultural Festivals, business events, policy seminars, public competitions, a car rally and sailing expedition across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member states will be held.

Singh said India’s Act East Policy lays significant focus on Asean-India relationship aimed at building a deeper engagement with South East Asia by expanding and comprehensively documenting India’s civilisational links with Asean countries.

Singh also hailed the Asean India Centre in New Delhi for contributing towards Asean-India Strategic Partnership through its studies in areas of mutual interest.

“Another major project underway is the re-establishment of the Nalanda University, once a world-renowned knowledge hub where scholars from around the world, including South East Asia and India, exchanged knowledge and ideas.

“India is working to recreate a similar world class university in the 21st century, with the support of its South East Asian partners, and has offered scholarships to students from CLMV countries to study there,” Singh said.

“Contemporary popular culture in the form of music, Bollywood movies and TV soap operas, is forging a new understanding between us. The human element is vital in contemporary discourse. Our youth, our future generation, must engage and bond in a more systematic way and at a deeper level,” Singh added.