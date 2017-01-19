Delhi Police chief Alok Kumar Verma appointed CBI Director

The government on Thursday appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma as the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Verma, a 1979 batch officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed to the post almost one-and-a-half months after the superannuation of previous incumbent Anil Sinha on December 2.

After Sinha’s retirement, Additional Director of CBI Rakesh Asthana, a 1984 batch Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was handling the charge as interim Director.

Verma’s appointment will be for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of his office. Although he is due to retire in July, the government could give him an extension.

His appointment as the CBI director is his 24th posting in his 36-year career as a police officer.

Verma, who started his career as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (under training) in Delhi Police in December 24, 1979, was one of the front runners for the CBI Director’s post and has been the Delhi Police chief for the last 11 months.

A three-member Appointment Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi selected Verma for the coveted post. The selection committee has Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice of India, or his nominee, as its other members.

A list of about 45 eligible IPS officers was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office for consideration as the next CBI Sirector. The names of senior IPS officers Krishna Choudhary, Aruna Bahuguna and Mathur, among others, were doing the rounds as strong contenders for the top post.

One of the senior-most officers in the country, Verma was earlier the Director General of Tihar prisons from August 2014 to February 2016 and the police chief of Mizoram between July 2012 and September 2013.

He has served as the Special Commissioner of Police in Intelligence, Vigilance and Administration departments of Delhi Police.

Verma has also served as the Director General of Police in Puducherry between December 2008 and January 2011 and as the Joint and Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police Crime Branch between August 2007 and December 2008.

Verma’s tenure as police chief till now has been without any controversy.

Senior police officers say though many Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have been arrested during Verma’s tenure, the ruling party has not vociferously accused him of working for his political bosses.