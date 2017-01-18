Turkey to arrest 243 military personnel for coup attempt

Ankara, Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 243 military personnel over the coup attempt in July last year.

The suspects are believed to have used Bylock, an encrypted cell phone messaging application which was used by Fethullah Gulen’s network, the US-based cleric Ankara accuses of masterminding the coup attempt, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police launched operations across 54 provinces following the arrest warrants.

Earlier, the public prosecutor’s office issued arrest warrants for 575 military personnel for coup attempt on the night of July 15.