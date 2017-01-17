5 terror suspects arrested in Myanmar

Yangon, Five terror suspects involved in fatal armed attacks on police and soldiers in Myanmar’s Rakhine have been arrested, a local media reported on Tuesday.

The five suspects were captured by the security forces during a two-day combing operation in Rakhine that started on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspects have confessed to their part in the armed attacks in Ngakhura and Kyikanpyin villages in October 2016. They admitted giving monetary aid to and recruiting new members for a terrorist group.

Three border outposts in Maungdaw came under violent attack by armed men on October 9, in which nine policemen and five soldiers were killed.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been in place in Maungdaw since October 10.

Following the incident, the government formed a 13-member investigation commission, led by Vice President U. Myint Swe, to probe into the background of the attack.

They are expected to formally report to the President by January 31.

The commission released an interim report on January 4, that said the armed attacks were carried out by Havid Tuhar-led Aqa Mul Mujahidin linked with Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) operating in the region.