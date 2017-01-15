Over 30 houses gutted in Himachal fire

Shimla, More than 30 houses were gutted in a fire in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh early on Sunday, officials said.

No casualties were reported as the blaze destroyed the wooden houses in Tangnu village, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Thakur told IANS.

More than 50 people have been rendered homeless and cattle also perished in the fire.

“The affected families have been shifted to temporary shelters in nearby areas,” Thakur said.

According to him, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.