New Delhi, Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined the Congress after meeting its Vice President Rahul Gandhi here, the party said.

Gandhi warmly welcomed Sidhu, a former BJP MP from Amritsar, into the party fold at his residence. Sidhu’s wife had earlier joined the Congress.

The Congress “welcomes Sidhu and thanks Gandhi for bringing like-minded leaders under the Congress umbrella”, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.