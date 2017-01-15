Modi wishes soldiers on Army Day

New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the soldiers on the Army Day and commended the Indian Army’s service to the nation.

“Greetings to all soldiers, veterans and their families on the Army Day. We salute the courage and invaluable service of the Indian Army,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said the army always leads from the front in “protecting the sovereignty of our nation and helping citizens during natural disasters”.

“We remember with great pride all the sacrifices made by our army. They put their lives at risk so that 125 crore Indians live peacefully.”

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar also greeted the soldiers.

“Greetings and best wishes on the Army Day to all ranks of the Indian Army and their families,” Parrikar tweeted.

The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year.