L K Advani condoles Surjit Singh Barnala’s death

New Delhi, Senior BJP leader L K Advani has condoled the death of former Punjab chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala and said his demise was a loss to the people of the state.
“Barnala was a very popular, dynamic leader. He has contributed a lot for the development and progress of Punjab in his long political career in Indian politics…his demise is a loss to the people of Punjab,” Advani said in his condolence message.
Barnala, who served as chief minister of Punjab from 1985 to 1987, died at the age of 91 in a hospital in Chandigarh yesterday.
He had also served as Governor of Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
