Yami Gautam calls Hrithik Roshan a ‘super human’

Mumbai, Actress Yami Gautam has wished her “Kaabil” co-star Hrithik Roshan a happy birthday and has called him a “super human”.

Hrithik turned 43 on Tuesday.

Yami took to Twitter to share a photograph of herself with Hrithik. In the image, the duo can be seen smiling while posing to the camera.

“Your last birthday I knew you as a superstar! This one I know you as a super human! You touch lives more than you think! Happy Birthday Hrithik,” Yami captioned the image.

“Kaabil”, which has been produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner FilmKraft Productions, is set to release on January 25.

This will be the first time Hrithik and Yami will be seen sharing screen space.