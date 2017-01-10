HC stays repair work of Mumbai’s Lalbaug flyover

Mumbai, The Bombay High Court today granted temporary stay on repair work of the 2.48-km-long Lalbaug flyover in south Mumbai pending structural audit report.

A division bench headed by Justice A S Oka was hearing a PIL seeking direction to the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to carry out the repair work on the flyover only after receiving the structural audit report.

BMC’s lawyer Geeta Joglekar informed the court that an audit of the flyover was being done on a priority basis and the report would be submitted to the civic body by January 31.

“Pending the audit report do not carry out any work on the flyover. The BMC’s Standing Committee orders directing for resurfacing and realignment work on the Lalbaug flyover shall not be carried out until further orders,” the court said.

The bench, while posting the petition for further hearing on February 9, directed for the audit report to be produced before it on that day.

The BMC had floated e-tenders for repairs and resurfacing of the bridge at a cost of Rs 13 crore. The petitioner had sought for a structural audit to be carried out first to identify the problems that needed to be repaired.

The flyover between ITC Hotel in Parel and Jijamata Udyan in Byculla was inaugurated in June 2011. It helped decongest stretches on the eastern corridor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, between Sion and Byculla.