Chouhan’s popularity, PM’s demonetisation helped BJP: Chauhan

Sagar (MP), The BJP pulled off victory in bypolls at Shahdol Lok Sabha seat and Nepanagar assembly seat in November last due to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s popularity and PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive, Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said today.

“Chouhan’s popularity and people’s faith in him along with state government’s welfare schemes and cadres’ hard labour made us victorious in the bypolls,” Chauhan added.

“CM’s presence and the road shows fetched us victory with the record 42,000 votes in Nepanagar,” he added.

“PM Modi’s note ban amid speculation that the move will hit BJP in the bypolls, won people’s support,” Chauhan said at the inaugural session of two-day state executive meet of BJP here.

The message that it was against black money, fake currency, terrorism and naxalism went down well with the people who voted for the BJP in the polls, he said.

“In the recent three civic polls at Amarkantak, Harda and Mandav, only Chief Minister’s name, not his presence, brought us victories. Chouhan was our trump card,” the state BJP chief said.