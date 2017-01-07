I wear Karan’s clothes all the time: Anusha Dandekar

Mumbai, Actress-singer Anusha Dandekar, who will be seen sporting Karan Kundra’s clothes in the second season of reality show “MTV Love School”, says she wears the actor’s clothes all the time.

On seeing Anusha wearing his shirt in the episode, Karan said: “When a girl wears her guy’s shirt, it’s the sexiest”.

Commenting on wearing Karan’s shirt, Anusha said: “I find Karan’s clothes really comfortable and sexy at the same time. The best part is that I wear his clothes all the time. That’s always fun. You can turn their t-shirts and their shirts into t-shirt dresses and shirt dresses which is really comfortable. Put on a pair of stilettos with it, make it really sexy.”

The 34-year-old actress added that Karan’s white shirt, which she wore for the episode, smells of his “aftershave which makes it so much more sexy.”