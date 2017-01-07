BJP to play active role in ensuring transparency in political funding: Modi

New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been pitching the need for electoral reforms, on Saturday said the BJP will play a proactive role towards bringing in transparency in political funding.

Addressing the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-day National Executive meeting here, Modi also called upon party workers to reach out to the people at the grassroots with information about the central government’s various “pro-poor” schemes.

“An important thing that the Prime Minister talked in the meeting was the need to bring in transparency in the political process. When the country is embracing a culture of transparency, there is also a need for transparency in funding of political parties,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said briefing the media about Modi’s address.

“He talked at lengths about political funding and said the BJP will play an important role in ensuring there is transparency in funding received by political parties,” said Prasad.

Modi also asserted his government’s commitment towards improving the quality of life of the poor.

“Modi said that poor and poverty were not a medium for the BJP to win polls and said the government will work towards empowering the poor.

“He also stressed on the importance of reaching out to the people at booth level and called on party workers to educate the poor and marginalised sections of the society about the various pro-poor schemes.

“The Prime Minister told party workers that more is the effort at booth level, better is the result of the polls,” added Prasad.