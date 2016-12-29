Numerological prediction for 2017 by Mahha Guru Gauravv Mittal

Everyone at the beginning of the ‘#NewYear’ wants to know what is in store for him/her in coming year? I know, lots of you have been asking me for some time now, how year 2017 will be for you? Here is Mahha Guru Gauravv Mittal is talking how the year looks like in year 2017 for different people with differing personal numbers ; based on Numerology.

From a numerological standpoint year 2017, on adding up all the digits sums up to: 2 (represents Moon) + 0 (Infinity) + 1 (represents Sun) + 7 (represents Ketu/Neptune) = 10 which means single digit number 1 + 0 = 1 (represents Sun); means a year full of emotions, Power backed up by Spirituality.

So year 2017 represents Universal year number 1.

Numerological perspective for year 2017 as per Mahha Guru — Gauravv Mittal

Number ONE represents Sun which is the beginning of life. 2017 bids us all to start something brand new, something that expresses our uniqueness that uses our leadership abilities, that opens us to new perspectives. Number 1 symbolizes leadership but the same time number 1, being full of energy can be aggressive, cruel and even violent.

Let’s understand meaning of different number in 2017:

For a start we need to look at the number 2 which is in the leading position, and therefore dominant in the number 2017. The vibration of the number 2 is one of sensitivity, receptivity and the desire to nurture; it creates a need for harmony, and a willingness to achieve this through diplomacy and caring for others. These are all supportive, ‘feminine’ qualities, and -yes! – We have a whole millennium ahead of us in which each year will contain the powerful influence of the number 2. Astrologically, the 2 is associated primarily with the Moon, planet of feelings, instincts and imagination, and ruler of the ‘mothering’ sign, Cancer.

NUMBER 0: Zero has a ‘hidden’ energy with latent power that needs to be handled wisely and creatively. The zero in 2017 represents Infinity, which is unseen power of new energies forming in our collective unconscious. The zero in 2017 indicates the enormous potential for creating a new direction. From astrological perspective, Planet ‘Pluto’ represents ‘Zero’. Pluto is a planet with powerful but hidden energies which bring transformation through facing the darker truths of life but, like the zero, Pluto’s energies need to rise out of ashes of destruction to create forms that reflect the evolution of new truths.

NUMBER 1: Number ‘1’ represents life; the number of consciousness, light, Genesis, aim, ambition, ego and action. It is the beginning, from which all the other numbers are created. It is immovable because whether multiplied or divided by itself, it remains the same. This does not happen with any other number.

NUMBER 7: The number 7 is associated with Neptune/Ketu, the planet that dissolves obstructions to our spiritual growth & attunes us to inspirational, universal energies. This number rules occult mysteries, magical ceremonies and clairvoyance. It is an indivisible number and therefore compared to God.

Hence the Numerology of Year 2017 shows that the year 2017 will bring new beginnings and much activity. The pioneering spirit makes way for new inventions, new discoveries, or new creations. The energy of Year 2017 will bring originality, new ideas, new leaders, new ideas, or new additions to things done for the surrounding area.

Calculate your Personal Year Number for 2017:

Your Personal Year Number will shed light on the themes and issues you will encounter in 2017. You can easily calculate your Personal Year by writing down your date of birth; reducing month and day to a single digit number; reduce your year to a single digit number; Sum all digits of date, month and year to make a single digit number. You need to then add the value of year 2017 i.e. 1 to get your Personal Year for 2017.

Numerology Predictions for Year 2017 based on Personal Year:

For Number 1: As described above, Number 1 symbolizes the beginning, represents planet Sun; hence the time to reach to the newer heights of success and achievements. You shall be aiming high, shall have high ambitions but you need to plan your action to achieve your target / goals. Though personal year 1 shall make you egoistic but there is a need to keep the ego apart to get the success in your work.

Good color for the year 2017 isRed/Orange/Yellow; Offering Water to Sun; keeping Fast and puja of Lord Sunon Sunday will ensure success in your efforts. Direction to success is ‘East’. Wearing 1 or 12 mukhi (faced) Rudraksha will enhance the Chakras.

For Number 2: As described above, personal number 2, represents planet Moon, makes you emotional (to the extent of depression) yet diplomatic. Number 2 makes you creative, photography, fun and art loving.Feeling too high or too low; both are dangerous so control your emotions and fasten your acts together to make a meaningful year ahead. You may also become mommy boy this year or can expect a serious relation/ partnership, so be ready to make important decisions and act together.

Good color for the year 2017 is White; Keeping Fast and performing puja of Lord Shiv/Ganesh on Monday will ensure success in your efforts. Direction to success is ‘South-West’. Wearing 2 mukhi (faced) Rudraksha will enhance the Chakras.

For Number 3: Personal number 3; represents planet Guru (Jupiter) which is responsible for self-expression and self-enhancement. Hence year 2017 is time to take advantage of your abilities and to prove that you are a self-confident person and are not afraid to do whatever comes on your way. Planet, Guru is also linked with Health, wealth and marriage; so good time to focus and keep your efforts to ensure the completion if any of the above things are longing for long.

Good color for the year 2017 is Yellow;keeping fast and performing puja of Lord Bhraspati Dev will ensure success in your efforts.Direction to success is ‘North-East’. Wearing 5 mukhi (faced) Rudraksha will enhance the Chakras.

For Number 4: Personal number 4; represents planet Rahu, which means that hard work shall remain the main characteristic of you during this period. Please, be patient, neat and practical. Stop being lazy and try to move your personal pleasure aside. Only hard work and good organizational skills will help you to achieve the desired goals and high results; though there will be many occasions when it will make you slip your path but be firm and spiritual to avoid negative actions.

Good color for the year 2017 is Blue; keeping fast and performing puja of Lord Rahu/Kal Bhairav will ensure success in your efforts. Direction to success is ‘South -West’. Wearing 8 mukhi (faced) Rudraksha will enhance the Chakras.

For Number 5: Personal number 5; represents planet Budh, which means a time to travel, focus on study, new ideas and possibly a change of place of work. It means a time to change to open up new opportunities to grow and develop. Planet Budh is also responsible for making one good in studies, intelligent and intellectual; so will be a good year for Students with personal number 5.

Good color for the year 2017 is Green; keeping fast on Wednesday and performing puja of Lord Ganesh and PlanetBudh (Mercury) will ensure success in your efforts. Direction to success is ‘North’. Wearing 4 mukhi (faced) Rudraksha will enhance the Chakras.

For Number 6: Personal number 6; represents planet Sukr (Venus), which is planet of love and hence a god time for marriage, birth of children, the creation of a new family or a reunion of old one. High probability for you buying or build a new house. Lord Venus gives beauty and wealth too; so be ready to get back in shape, have a high taste and pleasurable married/love life ahead, which you had been missing for last few years.

Good color for the year 2017 is White/Blue; keeping fast on Friday and performing puja of Vaibhav Laxmi will ensure success in your efforts. Direction to success is ‘South-East’. Wearing 6 or 13 mukhi (faced) Rudraksha will enhance the Chakras.

For Number 7: Personal number 7; represents planet Neptune/Ketu, the planet that dissolves obstructions to our spiritual growth & attunes one to inspirational and universal energies. This number rules occult mysteries, which means conditioning force for Spiritual knowledge and wisdom. This is time when you should rest and take care of your health and deepen your knowledge.

Good color for the year 2017 is White; keeping fast on Saturday and perform puja of PlanetKetu/Lord Ganesh will ensure success in your efforts. Direction to success is ‘North-East’. Wearing 9 mukhi (faced) Rudraksha will enhance the Chakras.

For Number 8: Personal number 8; represents planet Shani (Saturn), which is lord of Justice. You get the results of your previous years Karmas. So if you have planned and prepared everything bundled with good intensions, this year should be for you very promising. You may see some ups and downs based on your karmas but keep moving in the right direction with positive thoughts and success shall not make you wait for long.

Good color for the year 2017 is Black/Grey; keeping fast on Saturday and performing puja of Shani/ Chaya Daanand Lord Shiv will ensure success in your efforts. Direction to success is ‘West’. Wearing 7 and 14 mukhi (faced) Rudraksha will enhance the Chakras.

For Number 9: Personal number 9; represents planet Mangal (Mars), a fiery planet, which is responsible for transformation and endings; completion is a key feature of this period; it means you shall be completing your pending activities this year. From 2018, a new cycle will begin and hence time to roll over your sleeves and put best of your efforts to quicken your remaining pending activities. Mars also makes you feel anger and high headed so avoid conflicts at home, work place and road rages at all costs.

Good color for the year 2017 is RED; keeping fast on Tuesday and performing puja of Lord Hanuman will ensure success in your efforts. Direction to success is ‘South’. Wearing 3 or 11 mukhi (faced) Rudraksha will enhance the Chakras.