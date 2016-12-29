Non-commercial films are being accepted, says Pranitha

Chennai, Southern actress Pranitha Subhash, who has mostly featured in commercial films so far in her career, believes audiences have evolved and that has enabled “other kind of films” to be accepted and appreciated.

“When I started my career, I thought only commercial films work. Lately, I have realised that audiences have begun to accept and appreciate other kind of films (non commercial) too. This has given me the confidence to try films in other genres,” Pranitha told IANS.

Having made her acting debut with 2010 Kannada actioner “Porki”, she’s been part of well-known films such as “Baava”, “Mr. 420”, “Attarintiki Daredi” and “Brahmotsavam”.

After a gap of two years, she has returned to Tamil filmdom with Jai-starrer “Ennaku Vaaitha Adimaigal”.

“It’s a very situation-driven film unlike the commercial ones I have done. Even the situations related to friendship and romance are very relatable, which makes the film likable,” she said, adding that her faith in other kind of films convinced her to accept this offer.

The other factor was the way her director narrated the story.

“Usually, directors narrate the story from the point of view of the actor. My director just told me the story for 45 minutes and that got me excited,” she added.

She plays Jai’s love interest in the film, which is gearing up for release around the Pongal festival.

Proded about her absence from Tamil industry after working with stars like Karthi and Suriya, she said she’s been choosy.

“People always ask why my pace of signing films is slow. I try and pick the best among the offers I get. Being away from one industry doesn’t mean I have been idle, because I had commitments in other industries,” she said.

She does admit the result of “Saguni” and “Masss”, her last two films, did affect the flow of offers.

“They did to an extent, and it’s quite natural,” she said.

In Tamil, she has a yet-untitled project with Atharvaa in her kitty.