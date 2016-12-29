Jharkhand advances general budget to Jan 23

Ranchi, Jharkhand has advanced the budget session of its legislative assembly and now the general budget will be tabled on January 23, 2017, an official said on Thursday.

“Jharkhand cabinet gave its approval to advance the budget. In past the state budget used to be tabled after February 20,” the official told IANS.

“Now the budget will be tabled on January 23. The budget session will commence on January 17 and end on February 7,” he said.

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu will address the assembly on January 17.

The decision was taken as the Centre was also likely to advance the general budget date.