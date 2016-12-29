I never aim to be superstar: Disha Patani

New Delhi, Actress Disha Patani says she is not looking for being the best in the industry and doesn’t aim to be a superstar.

Asked if she fears failure, Disha told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “I think the most amazing thing about me joining the Bollywood industry…I never aim to be a superstar, I never believe to be like the best. That’s not what I am looking for.”

“I love to work, I love the camera and I like to act. I want to do different kind of things in acting and doing a film doesn’t only include acting, it includes dancing and many other things.”

Disha, who made her acting debut in 2015 with the film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, added that she likes the whole aura about shooting on a set, and never thinks about failure and success.

“I understand that you cannot always be on the top or be the best. It’s not in my mind right now. Maybe, I think it is too early. I am just a film old,” she said.

The 24-year-old says she is only thinking about doing good films and “parts that people would remember”.

She is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film “Kung Fu Yoga”, which will also star legendary actor Jackie Chan. In the film, which is slated to release on January 28 next year, Disha will be seen playing an archaeologist.

The Sino-Indian project is part of the three-film agreement signed between China and India during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to India.

The film also stars actors Amyra Dastur and Sonu Sood. Directed by Stanley Tong, the action comedy film was shot in India, Dubai and Beijing.