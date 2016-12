The ruling AIADMK party on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of V.K. Sasikala a close aide of former Chief Minister and party leader late J. Jayalalithaa, the party said.

The party’s general council passed the resolution at its meeting here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other leaders attended the meeting.

The council also passed a resolution condoling the death of Jayalalithaa.