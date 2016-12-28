Sunderlal Patwa dies at 92

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa has died at the age of 92 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning at a Bhopal hospital, a BJP official said.

Bharatiya Janata Party media coordinator Lokendra Parasar said that after suffering the heart attack the senior party leader was rushed to a private nursing home, where he died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his death in a tweet and said: “Saddened on the passing away of Sunderlal Patwa. He was a hardworking and dedicated leader whose good work as MP CM will be remembered.”

“Sunderlal Patwa strengthened the BJP and was always admired by Karyakartas (workers). My thoughts are with his family. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Patwa was born on November 11, 1924. He was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh twice, and also served as the Rural Development Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s union cabinet.