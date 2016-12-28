Perfect pair of shoes for different personalities

Different personalities from different walks of life like to wear different kind of shoes. While a dancer could go for double monk shoes, derby style shoes are for the guitarist in you, says an expert.

Alessandro Sartori, Artistic Director at Ermenegildo Zegna, an Italian luxury fashion house that makes men’s clothing and accessories, has listed different type of shoes he sees best for people from different walks of life:

*The dancer: A double monk shoe fuses a classic root with a strong, modern cut. These are a special style for the ballet opening gala, can be worn with a single-breasted white tuxedo.

*The chef: The Eccentric gusset shoe is designed to maximize the convenience of a lace-less shoe, with the sophistication of a fully leather lined shoe, for for a busy and happening chef.

*The guitarist: Rich derby style shoe is a smart casual option that straddles the formal and informal world efficiently, complimenting the talented guitarist and composer in you.

*The biker: The Jodhpur boots is designed for modern globetrotters, who are all about comfort without compromising on style. It can literally save you on a number of circumstances, you can easily dress it up or dress it down, as the occasion demands.

*The bartender: A punched casual shoe is designed to give a creative bartender twists a sophisticated edge both during day and night time.

*The editor: Plain casual loafers are best for an editor as it is a timeless, comfortable yet stylish creation. It is an accessory that suits a variety of outfits.

*The illusionist: Medallion oxford shoes are specifically designed for men with a keen eye for detail.

*The art dealer: A pair of laced casual loafers is for men who are art dealers by profession. The elegant, sophisticated, timeless silhouette and luxurious finishing offers the perfect blend of comfort and flair.