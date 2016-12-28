Anil Baijal set to be new Lt. Governor of Delhi

New Delhi, Former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal is all set to replace Najeeb Jung as the Lt. Governor of Delhi, Home Ministry sources said.

They added that the ministry has finalised Baijal’s name and the file related to his appointment has been sent to the President for his approval.

The President is currently in Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana, for his southern sojourn.

News of Baijal’s appointment comes a week after Delhi’s former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung suddenly resigned last Thursday, taking everyone by surprise.

A 1969-batch IAS officer, Baijal held several eminent positions, including the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority and Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He retired in 2006 as Union Urban Development Secretary.