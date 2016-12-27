Will spare no effort to secure Father Tom: Sushma

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that the government will spare no effort to secure Father Tom Uzhunnalil’s release from captivity in Yemen.

“I have seen the video from Father Tom. He is an Indian citizen and the life of every Indian is most precious for us,” Sushma Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

“We got Father Alex Prem Kumar and Judith D’Souza released from Afghanistan,” she said.

“We have spared no effort and we will spare no effort to secure Fr Tom’s release from captivity,” the External Affairs Minister added.

The Minister’s remarks comes a day after Father Uzhunnalil appealed to Pope Francis and the Indian government through a purported video to secure his release from his captors.

Father Uzhunnalil, who hails from Kerala, was abducted in March by the Islamic State terror group which attacked an old-age home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in Yemen’s city of Aden.