Tata Sons serves legal notice to Cyrus Mistry

Tata Sons on Tuesday served a legal notice on ousted chairman Cyrus P. Mistry for breach of confidentiality and misconduct.

“By passing on confidential and sensitive information accessed by you in your capacity as a Director of Tata Sons to companies owned and controlled by your family, that is, the petitioners, you have acted in complete violation of your confidentiality undertakings to Tata Sons, your fiduciary duties towards Tata Sons and your obligations under the Tata Code of Conduct,” the legal notice said.