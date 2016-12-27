Ranchi mayor Asha Lakra stops CM’s convoy

Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra on Tuesday stopped Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das’ convoy to seek justice for the “abusive language” hurled at her by a traffic police.

The mayor was on her way to attend a local programme when her vehicle was allegedly stopped near Ratu roundabout.

The traffic police used some “abusive” language after which Lakra stopped the Chief Minister’s convoy passing on the same route to complain about the behaviour and sought justice.

The Chief Minister assured Lakra that action against the concerned police person would be taken.

The “insensitive face” of the Jharkhand Police was, however, not new.

A few months ago, Urban Development Minister C.P. Singh had to intervene when the traffic police allegedly used abusive language against a person who works at Singh’s residence.

“Ranchi police use intolerable words in the name of vehicle and helmet checking. The police have failed to improve the traffic condition here,” said Shilpi, a resident of Anantpur, Ranchi.

“They are yet to arrest the culprits who gangraped an engineering student and later burnt her on December 16. Common people are their easy target,” Shilpi added.