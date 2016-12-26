L&T bags Rs 3,039 crore orders

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said that it has bagged orders worth Rs 3,039 crore across various businesses.

The company has won orders worth Rs 1,422 crore in the water and effluent treatment business, Rs 1,036 crore contracts in the power transmission and distribution segment and Rs 359 crore and Rs 222 crore worth orders in heavy civil infrastructure and metallurgical and material handling businesses, respectively, it said in a release.

In the water and effluent treatment business, L&T bagged orders from Odisha, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

In the power transmission business, the company has secured a contract from North Bihar Power Distribution and South Bihar Power Distribution under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) schemes and cover locations such as Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Vaishali, Nalanda and Patna West, Bihar, said the release.

The company’s heavy civil infrastructure segment secured a contract from Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for the engineering, procurement and construction of a new navigational lock at Farakka, West Bengal, it added.

As per the release, in the metallurgical and material handling business, L&T secured a contract for the supply, erection, testing and commissioning of equipment package at Paradip port.

The scope includes supply of stacker reclaimers and tandem tippler, it said.