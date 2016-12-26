Akshay Kumar is a complete entertainer: Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has praised her “Toilet — Ek Prem Katha” co-star Akshay Kumar, saying that he is a humble person and a complete entertainer.

“He (Akshay Kumar) is amazing. The shoot for ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’ is going really well and we have finished quite a bit of the film,” Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

“Shooting with Akshay is just fantastic. He is so much fun on set. He’s a complete entertainer. He is so humble, down to earth and just so focussed. It’s like a master class everyday,” she added.

The 27-year-old says working with the “Khiladi” star has been an “outstanding experience” for her.

“I can easily say that this has been one of the best experience of my life actually,” she added.

Bhumi says the idea of working with Akshay was intimidating at first.

“The idea of working with him was intimidating. But he is not someone who tries to intimidate…on the contrary he tries to make you very comfortable and it is not just with his co-stars…it is also with the director, unit and everybody,” she said.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, “Toilet- Ek Prem Katha” is slated to release on June 2, 2017.

The film, which also features Anupam Kher is a love story with a satirical flavour.

It is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KariArj Entertainment.