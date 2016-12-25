Nitish greets Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday December 25, 2016December 25, 2016DayAfter Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today greeted the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday. “I wish a long, healthy and radiant life to Vajpayeeji on the occasion of his 92nd birthday,” he said in a message. Kumar held key portfolios like railways, agriculture and surface transport in the NDA government headed by Vajpayee between 1998 and 2004.
