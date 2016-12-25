Nitish greets Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday

Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today greeted the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday.

“I wish a long, healthy and radiant life to Vajpayeeji on the occasion of his 92nd birthday,” he said in a message.

Kumar held key portfolios like railways, agriculture and surface transport in the NDA government headed by Vajpayee between 1998 and 2004.

 