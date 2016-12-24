Duo held with 16 kg gold at Mumbai airport

New Delhi, Two fliers, allegedly carrying nearly 16 kg gold, have been held at the Mumbai airport after they took a flight from the Indira Gandhi International Aiport (IGIA) here.
Officials said the incident was reported late last night when CISF personnel intercepted the two passengers carrying the said gold in their baggage.
The two, identified as N Jadhav and P Jadhav, were handed over by CISF to the Income Tax department sleuths here who allowed them to board their flight to Mumbai but not before intimating their counterparts in the western metropolis, the officials said.
“The duo, carrying 15.85 kg gold, were detained by the I-T department in Mumbai as soon as they landed there and the matter is being investigated,” they said.
New Delhi, Two fliers, allegedly carrying nearly 16 kg gold, have been held at the Mumbai airport after they took a flight from the Indira Gandhi International Aiport (IGIA) here.
Officials said the incident was reported late last night when CISF personnel intercepted the two passengers carrying the said gold in their baggage.
The two, identified as N Jadhav and P Jadhav, were handed over by CISF to the Income Tax department sleuths here who allowed them to board their flight to Mumbai but not before intimating their counterparts in the western metropolis, the officials said.
“The duo, carrying 15.85 kg gold, were detained by the I-T department in Mumbai as soon as they landed there and the matter is being investigated,” they said.