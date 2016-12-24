Beginning of end of corrupt people: Modi

Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the beginning of the end of corrupt people in the country has just begun with the government’s demonetisation move, which he defended strongly as a “cleanliness drive” to rid the country of black money.

“If corrupt people are not scared of Modi, are not scared of the government it is okay, But you should be scared of the 125 crore people of the country who have set out as soldiers against corruption and black money. They will not tolerate you anymore,” Modi said, addressing a public rally here.

He said his November 8 decision to recall 500 and 1,000 rupee notes was a “big attack” against those who have been milking the country’s economy for their vested interests.

Modi vowed he would continue to “fight until victory” against those have accumulated unaccounted wealth and evaded taxes.

“The corrupt are trying their best to ensure demonetisation fails but they won’t succeed before the 125 crore people of the country,” he said to loud cheers.

“There were efforts to mislead and even intimidate people. But they (the people) supported us in the battle against corruption and black money,” he said in an obvious reference to the opposition’s protests against the move that has caused an unprecedented cash crunch and economic upheaval in the country.