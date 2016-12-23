Wish you a very digital Christmas!

New Delhi, The customary Christmas greeting this year has got a ‘digital’ makeover with a life-size christmas tree reflecting images using video-project mapping technology.

Showcased at the Great India Place Mall in Noida, the card measuring 25 feet by 25 feet, has the tree protruding out from the centre while adjoining led screens scroll Christmas messages in spirit of the celebrations.

“The whole country is going digital, so we thought why not Christmas greeting card. It displays first digital Christmas tree in the country.

“Also, the tree will be showing first-of-its-kind graphics with the help of project mapping technology,” says Munish Baldev, Retail Head, Entertainment City Ltd.

Accompanying the card is a “photo fly booth” that enables customers to click both static and dynamic photographs and post them on the three LED screens placed on the card.

“Other than being displayed on the screens, we will be sending them the photographs on their respective e-mail ids with a personalised wish,” says Baldev.

Claimed to be the largest of its kind across the country, the card is expected to continue the greetings until the new year arrives on January 1, 2017.