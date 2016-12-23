Want to do playback for Priyanka, Deepika: Kavita Paudwal

Mumbai, Playback singer Anuradha Paudwals daughter Kavita Paudwal, who is a trained classical singer, says she wants to do playback singing for actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

“I had an early start in music at the age of four. I’ve been trained in Hindustani classical music by Pandit Jialalji Vasant and Suresh Wadkar along with my parents Arun and Anuradha Paudwal,” Kavita, who has previously lent her voice in films like “Junoon”, “Sapnay”, “Jeans” and “Rakshak”, said in a statement.

Just like her mother, Kavita is a known for singing devotional songs and has released around 40 albums, including “Gayatri Mantra”, “Krishna and Lakshmi” and “Amrutvani”, among others.

However, Kavita now hopes to sing for the “Bajirao Mastani” actresses.

“I have sung in almost all Indian languages, including Oriya, Bengali and Nepali. Now I would love to do playback singing for Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone,” she added.