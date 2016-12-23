Need 2 National camps in a foreign country every year: Sakshi

With her sights firmly set for the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik feels that quality preparation can only happen if there are at least two extended camps in foreign countries every year.

“Before Olympics, we went to Spain for a training camp and we got to practise with a lot of quality wrestlers. I believe for better performances we need more foreign exposure where we compete with the top wrestlers from other countries,” Sakshi, who is face of Delhi Sultans franchise in the Pro-Wrestling League (PWL) told PTI on Friday.

While she has been preparing for the upcoming PWL, her next target is to do well in Asian Games in Jakarta and Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

“Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are obviously my main target. I have started training two months back and it’s been good so far. I don’t intend to change my weight category (58 kg),” said Sakshi, who was present along with teammates Bajrang, Praveen Rana and Satyawart Kadian, who is also her fiance, at the logo launch of the Delhi Sultans.

Asked about being sold for Rs 30 lakh which was far less than the youngest Phogat girl Ritu, team owner Anurag Batra said: “We would have loved to go up to Rs 45 lakh for Sakshi but by the time her bidding happened at the auction, the other teams had exhausted their purse. So even though we wanted, we could only give her Rs 30 lakh.”

With a bio-pic ‘Dangal’ based on life of noted coach Mahavir Phogat and his daughters releasing on Friday, Sakshi said that such movies will only help the sport of wrestling attain heady popularity.

“Sultan released earlier and now Dangal released today.

It’s good that two films have been made on wrestling. If someone wants to make a bio-pic on my life, I won’t mind but I have no actress in mind who can portray my role. That’s not my job,” she said on Friday.