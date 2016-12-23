Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally: Salman

Mumbai, Superstar Salman Khan lauded Aamir Khan’s performance in “Dangal”, saying he loves him personally but hates the actor when it comes to their profession as he has done a fantastic job in the biopic.

The 50-year-old star says his family liked Aamir’s film even more than his own released “Sultan”.

“My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally,” Salman wrote on Twitter.

To which Aamir replied, “Sallu, in your ‘hate’ I feel only love. ‘I love you like I hate you’.”

While Salman’s “Sultan” was about a fictional wrestling champion from Haryana, whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life, Aamir’s “Dangal” chronicled the story of a real life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.

In the film, Aamir plays Phogat, a former national champion, who trained his daughters to become professional wrestlers.

“Dangal”, also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim, hit the theatres today.