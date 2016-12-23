Indian youth love folk music: Shankar Mahadevan

Mumbai, Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, whose new project ‘My Country My Music’ is about popularising Indian folk music, says the youth in India respond to this genre in an overwhelming way.

“I feel there is a song for every occasion, and India is a land full of music. Folk music has been our popular music… There is a myth that youngsters only like heavy metal or rock music, but that’s not true. The youth love the folk music and we realized this when we got an overwhelming response during our show,” Mahadevan told IANS.

“People should feel proud about the music that we have in our country and that’s my objective.”

For ‘My Country My Music’, Mahadevan has collaborated with artists who belong from different parts of the country.

“This is the show that I want to take all over the world because it’s a correct show with the balance of modernity with authenticity, which can be showcased to the world. I can proudly say that this is my country’s music,” he added.

Mahadevan said he believed that young listeners are wise.

“Just because they are young, they are not stupid and that’s what I want to prove. They are extremely intelligent and they are more intelligent than us. You can’t put a show in a boring format to young kids. They need to relate to it. The reaction that I got was overwhelming,” he said.

The ‘My Country My Music’ troupe performed at NH7 Weekender in Pune earlier this year. For the same, he got on board names like Mame Khan, ChandanShive, Rashika Chandrashekhar, Rajappa M. and Anandita Paul.