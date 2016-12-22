Young Indians think marriage will bring them stability

Young Indians think that marriage will bring them emotional and financial stability, reveals a survey.

Matchmaking service www.shaadi.com recently conducted a survey to understand the sentiments of singles towards marriage.

About 20.5 per cent men and 23.1 per cent women said “can’t wait to get married” and 12.2 per cent men and 10.3 per cent women said “not for me”. While 18.2 per cent men and 13.2 per cent women said they were “not sure”.

When people who said “not for me” were asked why, 35.1 per cent men and 27.2 per cent women said “Don’t want responsibility”, followed by 23.2 per cent men and 21.3 per cent women who said “Don’t believe in the institution”. About 26.3 per cent men and 20.3 per cent women said “Don’t want long-term commitment”, followed by 15.4 per cent men and 31.2 per cent women who said “fear change”.

When they were asked what was the biggest benefit of getting married, 25.7 per cent men and 34.7 per cent women said “emotional anchor”, 33.7 per cent men and 20.1 per cent women said “financial stability”, followed by 40.6 per cent men and 45.2 per cent women who said “lifelong companion”.

The online poll received over 14,700 responses from (women — 47 per cent and men — 53 per cent) single Indians aged between 25 and 32.

Gourav Rakshit, CEO of Shaadi.com, said in a statement: “We have always believed that marriage in India is about ‘when’ and not ‘if’. It is very encouraging to see that the youth of today look at marriage in a positive light and, more importantly, they have a realistic view of life after marriage.

“Finding a partner who can offer you emotional as well as financial compatibility is very important for a relationship to be successful.”